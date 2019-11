Sports

Comets volleyball season ends at Region 8 Tourney

Posted 11/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander Comets, who took second place in the District 15 Volleyball Tournament, were no match for the Divide County Maroons in opening round action of the Region 8 Tournament on Monday, Nov. 11.

The Maroons swept the Comets in three quick games by scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14 to eliminate Alexander from the tournament.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer