Sports

Comets volleyball season ends

Posted 11/14/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After taking third place in the District 15 Girls Volleyball Tournament, the Alexander Comets saw their season come to an end in first round play of the Region 8 Tournament.

The Comets, who entered the District 15 Tournament with a 7-7 regular season record and were 17-12 overall, picked up a first round win over Parshall. Alexander took the first game against the Braves, 25-18 and then completed the three-game sweep by winning the next two games, 25-20 and 25-22.

