Sports

Comets take 4th in 6-man football championship

Posted 10/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander Comets wrapped up their season with a fourth place finish in the 6-man football championships, which were played at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Comets, who came into Saturday’s game with a 3-3 record, took on a very physical and disciplined Miday-Minto team. And that discipline became quickly apparent as the Mustangs dominated the offensive action throughout the first three quarters of play.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer