Comets open volleyball season with pair of wins

Posted 9/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

The Alexander varsity volleyball team got off to a great start as they defeated Parshall and White Shield in District 15 action.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Comets swept the Parshall Braves in three quick games as Alexander took the first two games by scores of 25-11  and 25-17, before winning the final game, 25-16.
“The girls were eager to get started and played well for their first game,” stated Terrille Jacobson, head coach. “I am excited to see what the season has in store for this hard-working group of girls.”
This week the Comets will be hosting Trenton in District 15 action as they take on the Tigers on Sept. 12.

