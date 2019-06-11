Sports

Comets move on to Region 8 Volleyball tourney

Posted 11/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander varsity volleyball team will be advancing to the Region 8 Volleyball Tournament after picking up two wins to advance to the District 15 Volleyball Tournament championship game.

The Comets defeated Mandaree in three quick games, 25-8, 25-9, 25-11, to open the District 15 Tournament at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City on Oct. 31.

While Mandaree was an easy win for the Comets, the White Shield Warriors pushed Alexander to five games in semifinal action.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer