Comets football team opens season with three wins

Posted 9/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander 6-man football team improved its season record to 3-0 with wins over Mandaree and Drake/Anamoose. The Comets, who opened their season with a 51-16 win over Grenora/Westby, rolled over Mandaree, 46-12, on Sept. 1, and then crushed Drake/Anamoose, 57-13 on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Alexander’s next game will be on Friday, Sept. 14, when they travel to Center.

