Sports

Comets drop two in volleyball action

Posted 9/25/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After picking up two wins to start their volleyball season, the Alexander varsity volleyball team dropped matches to Ray and Trenton last week.

This week the Comets will travel to New Town on Sept. 26 before hosting Parshall on Monday, Sept. 30.

Alexander 2, Ray 3

In spite of having 21 kills at the net, Alexander just came up short against Ray in a very close regional contest that took five games to decide a winner.

The Comets picked up a 25-21 win to open the match, before Ray took the second game, 25-19. In the toughest game of the match, Alexander took the third game, 30-28, before Ray took the next two games.

“It was a hard-fought battle testing out our

