Comets-Crusaders fall in opening game

Posted 12/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander Comets/Trinity Christian Crusaders varsity girls team fell to Burke County, 53-34, in their season opener on Friday, Dec. 6.

Sophomore Ellie Haskins led the way for the Comets/Crusaders squad with 11 points, while Renee Cross netted 11 points in the losing effort.

