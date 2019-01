Sports

Buzzer-beater gives Watford girls second win

Posted 1/09/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls varsity basketball team fell to Mandan, 77-43, on Dec. 28, but then bounced back to defeat Turtle Mountain, 92-89, on a buzzer-beater on Jan. 4, to improve their season record to 2-7.

This week the Wolves will be on the road as they travel to Jamestown on Jan. 11, Mandan on Jan. 12, and Williston on 15.

