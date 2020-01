Sports

Braves too much for the Wolves

Posted 1/15/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In their only game last week, the Watford City boys basketball team saw their season record fall to 0-9 as the Wolves fell to Turtle Mountain, 82-61.

The Wolves will be on the road for their next three games as they travel to Jamestown on Friday and to Mandan on Saturday before heading to Williston on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

