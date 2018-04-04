Sports

Boys track team takes fourth at WDA meet

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s boys track team took their game to a new level on Thursday, March 29, as they competed in a Class A WDA indoor meet in Williston.

And in spite of competing against an all Class A field, Dave Gumke, Wolves head coach, was pleased.

“We had a good day at this meet with two outstanding marks set that would be state qualifying if competed outdoors,” stated Gumke.

Jackson Faller had a shot put effort of 47’7” that crushed his best mark from last year. And Braedon Gumke improved on his personal best and school record by vaulting 14’0.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer