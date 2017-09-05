Sports

Boys take second at Badlands Conference

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s track teams put in a busy week as they competed in the Badlands Conference Meet in Bowman on Tuesday, May 2, before competing in the Carlson Booster in Dickinson on Thursday and the BAC Classic in Dickinson on Saturday.

This week the Wolves will host the Northwest Conference Meet on Thursday, May 11, with field events beginning at noon and running events at 1.

“This meet will give us a good idea of how we stand in the region as most of our region teams will be at this meet,” states Dave Gumke, boys head coach.

Badlands Conference Meet

The Watford City boys track team had four individual winners, while the girls team had one winner at the Badlands Conference Meet in Bowman on May 2.

Placing first for the boys was Keegan Kaczmar in the 400 meter dash, Connor Dennis in the 300 meter hurdles, Cole McGorman in the high jump and Braedon Gumke in the pole vault, while Kayla Ogle took first in the 800 meter run for the girls team.

“The weather was not the greatest for a track meet. It was cold, windy, and raining off and on,” stated Gumke on his team’s second place finish. “The guys performed very well under the conditions.”

