Sports

Boys open track season with second place finish

Posted 3/27/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With Watford City’s track team moving up to the Class A ranks this year, the Wolves got a quick look at some of their competition on Friday, March 22, at the Thrivent Indoor Meet at the Williston ARC.

And while this year’s team has a lot of young and inexperienced athletes, Dave Gumke, boys head coach, was pleased with the team’s second place finish in their first outing.

“We are off to a good start to the season. I was pleased with how the guys competed and how the younger, inexperienced guys adjusted as they learned how things work at a track and field meet,” stated Gumke.

Gumke was especially pleased with Jalen Strickland’s performance in the triple jump as he took first place with a 41-foot jump.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer