Sports

Boys golf teams take to the course

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After a long wait, Watford City’s boys golf teams finally got their season going last week as they competed in tournaments in Des Lacs-Burlington on Monday before hosting a tournament at the Fox Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

While rainy conditions on Monday turned the Des Lacs-Burlington Invitational into a nine-hole event, Mike Ulmer, Wolves’ head coach, was pleased with the way the team played.

“As this was our first varsity meet, we took all of our upper classmen,” stated Ulmer. “We wanted to see how everyone would do.”

Colton MacDonnel, a senior, and freshman Teigan Okland both fired nine-hole scores of 44 as the Wolves scored a team score of 191 to finish in sixth place. Rounding out the scoring for Watford City was Connor Cross, 47, while Sean Larsen and Ethan Lyon carded scores of 56 and Tyler Mandler finished the course with a score of 63.

