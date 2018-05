Sports

Boys golf team takes sixth in conference meet

Posted 5/16/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s youth showed up as the varsity boys golf team took sixth out of eight teams competing in the Northwest Conference Golf Tournament on May 8 in New Town.

Tucker Shelley, a freshman, and Jacob Goff, a sophomore, paced the Wolves in scoring as they carded 18-hole scores of 94 and 99, respectively.

