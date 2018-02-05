Sports

Boys golf team finally sees action

Posted 5/02/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After waiting for the snow to finally leave and Spring to arrive, the Watford City High School boys golf team finally got to play in their first meet on Monday, April 23, at Des Lacs-Burlington. And while the team placed sixth out of nine teams, Mike Ulmer, boys head coach, wasn’t all that disappointed with Watford City’s showing.

“To some this may look like a bad start,” states Ulmer. “But this year, we’ve got a very young team.”

Young indeed.

With no seniors or juniors on this year’s squad, Ulmer’s team is made up of five sophomores - Teigan Okland, Connor Cross, Jacob Goff, Kaleb Goff and Kell Hellmuth; three freshmen - Kyle Carlson, Adam Trotter and Tucker Shelley; and one eighth grader - Erik Casazza.

