Sports

Bison hand Wolves a 39-7 loss

Posted 10/09/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City struggled against a senior-heavy Hazen football team last Saturday as the Bison handed the Wolves a 39-7 loss to put a dampener on Watford City’s Homecoming game.

Hazen would get on the scoreboard earlier in the first quarter and then scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to build a dominating 25-0 halftime lead.

“We put together a decent first drive, but were unable to get points on the board,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach. “Hazen capitalized on some of our mistakes, which is what you expect out of a senior group of players.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer