Sports

Bismarck teams roll over Watford girls

Posted 2/12/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a rough road trip for the Watford City varsity girls basketball team as the Wolves fell to Bismarck Century and Bismarck High this past weekend. The Wolves fell to Century, 80-44 on Friday evening and then lost to Bismarck High, 80-48, on Saturday afternoon.

This week the Wolves, who are 4-10 in WDA play, will host Turtle Mountain at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Rough Rider Center, before traveling to Minot on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

