Sports

Bismarck teams edge Wolves in girls cage play

Posted 12/31/19 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity girls basketball team took on two of the top WDA teams this past week and came out on the short side of the scoring column in both outings as the Wolves fell to Bismarck Century, 51-36, and Bismarck High, 57-52.

The next action for the girls will be on Friday, Jan. 3, when the Wolves host the Minot Magicians in a 7:45 p.m. contest at the Rough Rider Center.

