Berquist, Hepper named 2018 Future Stars of Rodeo

Posted 12/05/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Out of hundreds of national applicants and 10 semifinalists, the winners of the Boot Barn “Future Stars of Rodeo” competition both hail from McKenzie County. Abby Hepper and Nevada Berquist have not only been named the 2018 Future Stars of Rodeo, but they have also won a trip to Las Vegas to the National Finals Rodeo in December.

To enter the Future Stars of Rodeo contest, each applicant had to be over 13 years old and provide information about their rodeo and personal history. They also had to submit an essay about why they are a future star of rodeo.

The Boot Barn committee then met and went through each applicant and narrowed the pile down to 10 semi-finalists.

All 10 had a large billboard with a picture of them in action placed throughout Rock Springs, Wyo., where the National High School Rodeo Finals were held. In addition, there were life-size pictures of the finalist in their event throughout the high school finals arena.

At the NHSFR, voting opened to the public and, in the end, Nevada and Abby obtained the most votes and were the cowboy and cowgirl winners.

“It is amazing to me that both winners are from this county,” said Eva Hepper. “Being chosen as winners is really a tribute to the strong rodeo tradition of this area.”

