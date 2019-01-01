Sports

Badlands Gymnastics teams shine at Dickinson

Posted 12/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Easy as 1-2-3 is how the Badlands Gymnastics Club started off their season at the Dullum Qualifier in Dickinson on Dec. 1 and 2.

The three teams, according to Coach Pat McWilliams, took home team trophies with the Level 3 team placing third, the Level 4 team placing second, and the Level 5 team bringing home first place.

Led by three returning athletes, along with six new gymnasts, the Level 3 team narrowly missed second place by .150 points.

The next competition for the Badlands Gymnastics Club will be on Jan. 12, 2019, when they compete in the Julie Ziegler Memorial Meet.

