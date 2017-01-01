Sports

Badlands Gymnastics competition team returns to mats with a bang

Posted 12/13/17 (Wed)

By Pat McWilliams

Gymnastics Coach

It’s been a while since the Badlands Gymnastics Club (BGC) has fielded a competitive team, but 2017 is the time for BGC to “hit the mats” again in North Dakota. The 16-member squad began practicing in June of 2017, and took to the field with their first competition at the Dullum Qualifier held at the Dickinson High School on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The BGC gymnasts competed at Levels, 3, 4 and 5.

It takes a minimum of three gymnasts at a given level to qualify for team awards so only the Level 3 had enough to tumble for a trophy, and they went straight to the top of the 10 team stack as the Badlands Gymnastics Club scored 109.700 points to win first with the club winning three out of the four events, plus winning the AA All-Around.

