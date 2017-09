Sports

Alexander spikers open season with wins

Posted 9/12/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander varsity volleyball team opened its season with a pair of wins as the Comets defeated White Shield and Trenton.

This week the Comets will travel to Williston to take on Trinity Christian on Sept. 15.

Alexander 3, White Shield 0

In their season opener, the Comets swept White Shield by scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-13.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer