Sports

Alexander moves on to Region 8 Volleyball tourney

Posted 11/13/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After picking up two wins to open the District 15 Girls Volleyball Tournament, which was held at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center, the Comets ran into a buzzsaw in the title game against Trenton on Monday, Nov. 4.

The Comets, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, defeated Mandaree in three quick games in opening round action of the tournament. Alexander then knocked off White Shield, 3-2, to advance to the championship game against Trenton, the No. 1 tournament seed.

Alexander was able to carry their winning momentum into the first game of the championship match against the Tigers with the Comets dropping a close one by a score of 25-19.

