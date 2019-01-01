Sports

A young Watford City wrestling team opens season Friday

Posted 11/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After starting their 2019-20 practice on Monday, Nov. 11, Robin Schwartz, Watford City’s new head wrestling coach, will finally get a chance to see what this year’s team will look like as the Wolves open their season on Nov. 26, hosting Bismarck Legacy and Killdeer in a triangular meet.

In Tuesday’s meet, the Wolves will take on Legacy at 5 p.m., and then Killdeer at approximately 7 p.m.

While Schwartz says that this year’s varsity squad will see both new and experienced wrestlers, he believes the team will have a successful season.

“All in all, the wrestling Wolves will be in a good position to improve upon last year’s WDA standings,” states Schwartz. “But it will not be easy.”

Also joining Schwartz to Watford City’s wrestling coaching staff is Pat Neumann, assistant varsity coach, and JJ Krenzke, middle school coach.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer