Zoning changes for medical marijuana sent to county commission

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Local zoning changes to accommodate the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act are one step away from being on the books.

At their June 12 meeting, McKenzie County’s planning commission voted unanimously to accept the drafted zoning ordinance. McKenzie County commissioners were set to vote on approving the ordinance at their June 20 meeting, after the McKenzie County Farmer had gone to press.

Last week’s meeting was the second time the planning commission heard the ordinance. Five of nine planning commissioners were present to hear the proposed ordinance at their May 8 meeting, while seven commissioners were there last week.

Pending approval from McKenzie County commissioners, the suggested changes to accommodate medical marijuana will be made official.

