Latest News

Zoning changes for medical marijuana inch along

Posted 5/16/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

County zoning changes to accommodate the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act are moving along, with McKenzie County playing an important role.

The planning and zoning department here has drafted an eight-page zoning ordinance of suggested changes for the law relating to medical marijuana, taking effect July 31. Other North Dakota counties may adopt the final ordinance if desired.

On May 8, a quorum of McKenzie County planning commissioners heard the ordinance for the first time, stopping short of voting on the ordinance to send it to the McKenzie County Commission, as four of nine planning commissioners were absent.

North Dakota will have two growing facilities and eight distribution centers for medical marijuana, McKenzie County planning and zoning director Jim Talbert said, which have not been identified as of yet.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer