Latest News

Young Professionals of Watford City looking to reorganize, seeks members

Posted 2/12/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

If you are below the age of 40 and looking to get engaged with like-minded people, you may have met your match because the Young Professionals (YP) of Watford City is up and back at it again.

“It seemed like a lot of community leaders and those running healthcare, city, county, and whatever else started asking - what happened to the YP,” says Calli Thorne, Young Professionals of Watford City organizer.

The mission of the Young Professionals of Watford City is to advance opportunities for young professionals between the ages of 20 and 40 to gain an establishment of professional development, social networking and a chance to give back to the community.

After the newly-formed organization got off to a good start several years ago, Thorne says that membership began to dwindle after a majority of the group moved out of town.

“A handful of those people who took leadership positions either moved away or took positions on city council,” Thorne says. “It kind of got quite stale.”

Now, in the more recent months, there has been a renewed interest in getting the Young Professionals of Watford City up and running again.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer