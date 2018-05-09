Latest News

XTO Energy donates $60,000 to healthcare system

Posted 9/05/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Recognizing the importance of being able to provide quality, local healthcare, XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, has donated $60,000 to the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. (MCHS) for the new medical facility that opened its doors on July 22.

As part of its gift, $50,000 will be used to fund an Urgent Care room at the new medical complex, and an additional $10,000 will help purchase a defibrillator. XTO Energy’s contributions are crucial for the delivery of emergency treatments of patients as quickly as possible.

“We believe quality healthcare is a cornerstone of strong communities,” said Matthew Deveau, XTO Energy Bakken District operations manager. “We are proud to support McKenzie County Healthcare Systems in their ongoing work to provide vital services to the community.”

