Latest News

Woman’s death under investigation

Posted 9/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Dept. and other law enforcement agencies is involved in the investigation of the body of a Montana woman that was recently found.

According to Lt. Matt Watkins of the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation began last November after a missing person report for Darlene Billie, 55, was issued. Billie was a member of the Choctaw Tribe and lived on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer