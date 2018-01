Latest News

Woman charged with embezzlement

Posted 1/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Hannah Lea Lloyd, 38, of Watford City faces a Class A Felony charge after embezzling more than $57,000 from the Watford City Park District,

According to court documents, Lloyd, who was employed by a Watford City accounting firm from September 2015 to November 2017, had control over the park district’s account information.

