Latest News

Woman accused of threatening Sanfords turns herself in

Posted 6/13/17 (Tue)

Farmer Staff Reports

Nearly eight months since she was criminally charged, the woman accused of threatening former Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford’s family has turned herself in.

Alice Elnore Olson, 79, turned herself in Wednesday morning, June 7, at the McKenzie County Law Enforcement Center. A warrant had been active for her arrest on felony terrorizing since late October.

At her bond hearing the same day, Judge Daniel El-Dweek set her bond at $5,000 and stipulated Olson have no contact with Brent and Sandra Sanford or their children, among other conditions.

Olson is accused of threatening the the Sanfords after leaving a heated Watford City City Council meeting in early October last year. She may also have had a concealed firearm during her alleged encounter with Sandra Sanford at the latter’s home, court documents say.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer