Wisness becomes a member of centurian club

Posted 10/25/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City’s small club of centenarians has a new member. Gladys Wisness turned 100 years old on Oct. 10.

Born on a farm in the eastern part of McKenzie County near the old town of Croff, Gladys experienced life on the prairie before electricity, indoor plumbing, or even the widespread use of automobiles.

“Life was very simple when I was growing up,” said Gladys. “No, I didn’t complain about the amount of work that I had to do on the farm - didn’t even think about complaining. There was nothing to do but chores!”

