Willey doesn’t let his disability keep him down

Posted 8/29/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Cameron Willey may seem like your average 24-year-old. But, he’s actually more than that. The hard-working Missouri native who now resides in Watford City juggles 3 jobs on top of living his everyday life.

While it may be easy to overlook the contributors of his mini successes, there’s an influential support team that has served as a fundamental backbone to his life.

Willey grew up with 2 sisters and hardworking parents who operated the family’s ranch. As a blonde, curly-haired baby, nothing was really out of the ordinary for Willey. To this day, Cameron’s mother, Cindy Willey, still gushes about his wonder and charm.

“I just loved his precious curls. He was so chunky and a wonderful child,” Cindy Willey reminiscently says.

In first grade at the age of 7, Cameron Willey was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, which is a subtype to autism that causes persistent deficits in social communication and interaction.

