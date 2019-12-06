Latest News

Whiting donates $200,000 for labor/delivery wing

Posted 6/12/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Inc. has not been able to offer obstetrics services to the women of McKenzie County for over 20 years, thanks to the generous donation of Whiting Oil and Gas, those services will soon be able to be offered at the new hospital.

On Thursday, June 6, representatives of Whiting presented a check for $200,000 to help underwrite the cost of a new labor and delivery wing at the hospital.

In 2017, Whiting donated $50,000 to provide furnishings for an Obstetrics Room in the new medical facility, while last week’s donation will fund the labor and delivery wing, a vital entity at the new medical facility.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer