When the flag is raised

Posted 5/22/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

For Flint Christensen, it was just another day of preparing with the rest of the crew of the 9th Brigade Support Battalion for a regular mission in Afghanistan.

But events on the fateful April 28, 2008 day would soon become tragic.

As Christensen, an Army Seargant, and his men were repairing equipment, an enemy combatant pulled up on the far side of the compound in a large truck concealing 14 rockets strategically aimed toward Christensen and the rest of his force.

The men scurried for cover as hell and furry rained down on them for what seemed like an eternity.

Still struck by shock, the men recollected themselves as they tried to pick up where they had left off.

Strewn across the hot Afghan desert were the remains of one of his fellow fallen men.

“There was not much left to identify,” says Christensen.

As Christensen began gathering up whatever remains he could make out of the soldier, he discovered shredded remains of something else - the man’s Bible.

