When minutes matter in saving a life

Posted 11/20/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

When a person suffers a heart attack or a traumatic injury, the first few minutes of medical care that they receive can mean the difference between life and death.

And on Tuesday, Nov. 12, nurses and other medical staff at the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. were able to brush up on their emergency response procedures when the Simulation In Motion-North Dakota (SIM-ND) mobile training truck rolled into Watford City. SIM-ND is a mobile education system that travels statewide to train medical personnel on a variation of what-if emergency scenarios through a simulated mannequin who replicates the functions of an actual human being.

“I’ve been in a real situation like this. But I’ve never done the hands-on stuff before,” says Alyssa Hudson, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. LPN.

