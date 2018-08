Latest News

West Nile Virus cases increasing

Posted 8/15/18 (Wed)

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has seen a rise in reported West Nile virus (WNV) cases in the past week and are reminding people to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites that can cause WNV infection.

As of August 8, 2018, North Dakota reported 18 human WNV cases, up 14 cases since July 30. In addition to human cases, one horse, ten birds and 34 mosquito pools have also tested positive for WNV.