Welcome to Watford event planned for Friday, Sept. 20

Posted 9/18/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Whether you’ve lived in McKenzie County for several days or many decades, residents of the community are invited to join together for the ‘Welcome to Watford’ event on Friday, Sept. 20, from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center.

The community function is designed to bring businesses, organizations, houses of worship and residents together on ideas of how to get more deeply involved in their community.

“The goal is for folks to be happy that they live in our community and find others that they might want to follow up with and get to know better after our event,” says Daniel Stenberg, McKenzie County Job Development Authority director.

Stenberg continues by saying the Welcome to Watford event also gives organizations and businesses the opportunity to connect with potential members and customers.

