Latest News

Weekend of fun on tap for Homefest

Posted 7/10/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

If good music, golf or sand volleyball isn’t your cup of tea, perhaps a day where you shop until you drop or a fun run might be.

Regardless, there’s bound to be something for everyone on Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13, as Homefest returns to Watford City, The annual homecoming with its weekend full of events is expected to draw well over 1,000 people to Main Street.

A range of fun-filled events for the entire family to indulge in will take place throughout the two-day event.

Events will kick off on Friday at 10 a.m. with an art exhibit by artist Miles Bendixson at the Pioneer Museum, followed by tours of the new McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. facility from 2 to 4 p.m.

And in true Homefest tradition, plenty of food and music will be found on Main Street on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. including the band, Balderdash, to hit the main stage.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer