Latest News

W.C.H.S. to present Dessert Theatre on April 16

Posted 4/11/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Springtime is when the high school music and speech programs get to show off what they have learned this year. On Monday, April 16, members of the Watford City High School music and speech programs will present a Dessert Theatre, which will feature all of the pieces that students have qualified to go to State. The evening will start with a variety of tasty dessert at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Since December, the W.C.H.S. bands and choirs have been busily preparing for the regional festivals that can qualify them for State. Students have the option to perform in small groups or by themselves. Each department also performed group numbers, though only songs featuring 12 or fewer musicians can qualify to go on to State.

