W.C.H.S. students honored in creative writing program

Posted 1/30/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Two Watford City High School students have received the highest award in creative arts in the state. Sumaiyah Alyadumi and Peyton Blotsky are Gold Key winners in the Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Alyadumi won in the novel category, while Blotsky won in the flash fiction category.

After receiving their Gold Key awards at the March 9 state award ceremony, both submissions will continue on in the National Scholastic Art and Writing competition with the chance to be weighed against Gold Key winners in their categories from all over the country.

The Scholastic Art and Writing awards are the country’s longest running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades seven through 12.

