Latest News

W.C.H.S. locked down after contraband found

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City High School was locked down for just over an hour Monday morning, April 15, as officers of the Watford City Police Department officers and a K9 unit conducted a search.

According to a police department news release, a search of the student locker area was done after contraband was found at the start of school on Monday morning. While the search was being conducted with the dog, the school building was in a regular shelter in place/lockdown mode.

“We were very cautious with this situation,” stated Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent. “There were no safety concerns.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer