Latest News

W.C.H.S. ladies choir group qualifies for state

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Members of the Watford City High School girls canticle group will be advancing to the Class A music competition after receiving a Star rating at the WDA Western Region Competition.

Building up to the big day, the girls prepared for many weeks as they practiced on solos and small groups.

“This was our first year at the Class A level,” says Anna Schwartz, choral director of eight years. “They really shined and did a good job representing our school. And the groups were well-rehearsed.”

Schwartz’s girls performed a variety of solos and duets that included songs such as ‘Lineage,’ ‘500 miles,’ and ‘Yundah.’

All agreed that the acapella song ‘Lineage,’ stood out as one of their favorites. So much so, that they decided to bring it back to be performed again at the upcoming Spring Show in May.

