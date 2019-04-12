Latest News

W.C.H.S. Drama Club readies for big production

Posted 12/04/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Little surprises around every corner, but nothing dangerous, the famous words of Willy Wonka, will now become a reality for the community to experience watching the play by the Watford City High School Drama Club (W.C.H.S.) as it prepares for its big production of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. W.C.H.S. students will be performing the play for three days from Thursday, Dec. 5, through Saturday, Dec. 7, at the W.C.H.S. auditorium.

“This is a pretty big show because it’s got a lot of technical stuff involved with setting different pieces and special effects we have to create,” says Mandy Jensen, Watford City High School theatre director.

Jensen recently began collaborating with the choir and band instructors as a way to pull all of the arts together, she says, to create a bigger and better experience for not just the audience, but the students as well.

This year, students Grade 3 through Grade 5 from the Watford City Intermediate School will have a little role, quite literally, as they will be playing Oompa Loompas in the production.

