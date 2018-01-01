Latest News

W.C.H.S. band, choir excel at the State Music Festival

Posted 5/30/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

This year’s band and choir Class B State competitions were held on May 5 at Bismarck State College.

The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as the group of choir and band members from Watford City High School warmed up and got ready to impress the judges.

Each of the music students at State qualified to be there through performances at their respective regional competitions in March and April.

Anna Schwartz, W.C.H.S. choir director, said that everyone was nervous and excited when it came to show time.

“The band did very well,” said Band Director Mike Housel. “In fact, we stole the show!”

The Watford City High School choir also left their director extremely pleased with their results.

“I’m really proud of all the kids and the work that they put in to make State Music 2018 a successful event,” said Schwartz. “I’m glad that we ended our last year at Class B on a good note. Pun intended.”

