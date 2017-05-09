Latest News

WAWSA receives $8.75 million for area water projects

Posted 9/05/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Western Area Water Supply Authority will be able to proceed with the construction of additional rural water service expansion in the Tobacco Garden and Sather Dam areas of McKenzie County, thanks to an $8.75 million funding allocation from the North Dakota State Water Commission.

“We are very thankful to the State Water Commission and the Legislature for their continued support of the WAWS project,” says Jaret Wirtz, WAWSA executive director. “This funding will allow us to begin construction this year on projects that will deliver water to residents in Williams, Mountrail, and McKenzie counties.”

