Watford’s taxable sales grow 30 percent in 2nd quarter

Posted 9/27/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The resurgence in oil activity that McKenzie County saw in the first quarter of the year has continued to drive double digit increases in taxable sales in Watford City and McKenzie County in the second quarter of 2017.

Fueled by increased drilling activity as well as the completion of uncompleted wells in the county, taxable sales and purchases in Watford City increased nearly $11 million, or a 31 percent increase, in April, May and June of this year compared to the same period last year. The city had $45,612,538 in sales in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $34,757,018 in April, May and June of 2016,

McKenzie County, according to the latest taxable sales information released by the North Dakota Tax Department, saw taxable sales and purchases increase from $41,568,377 in the second quarter of 2016 to $53,182,801 this year, a 27.94 percent increase.

McKenzie County’s and Watford City’s annual taxable sales and purchases peaked in 2014 when the county saw sales reach $360.6 million, while the city’s sales were just over $300 million.

