Watford’s school enrollment expected to double in 10 years

Posted 1/24/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent, is kind of getting used to seeing enrollment projection numbers that most other school administrators would find scary.

After all, he has seen his school district’s enrollment increase from 698 to over 1,500 students in the past six years. And in the process completely remodel and expand an elementary school, build a new high school, and turn the former high school into a middle school.

But after reviewing the most recent enrollment projections, which peg the district’s enrollment topping over 3,000 students in the next 10 years, he finds the numbers kind of scary.

“RSP has readjusted the numbers again,” states Holen on the new planning document that was presented to the school board on Wednesday, Jan. 17. “The numbers show a steady growth in our enrollment every year for the next 10 years.”

