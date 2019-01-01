Latest News

Watford’s new elementary school starting to take shape

Posted 1/22/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Thanks to a very mild fall, barring any unforeseen events, Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent, says that Watford City’s newest elementary school will be ready for students at the start of next year’s school year.

“The contractors were able to get the new school completely enclosed by the end of December,” states Holen. “It was big to get it enclosed so that the interior work could stay on schedule.”

Construction on the new $35 million, 90,000-square foot school, which will have a 600-student capacity, began in August of 2019 in the Fox Hills subdivision.

“With the contractors now putting up the drywall and doing concrete work inside the building I’m feeling good about the construction schedule,” states Holen.

